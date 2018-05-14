California: Public high school yearbook has lavish two-page Islam presentation entitled “ALLAH AKBAR”

I can’t believe this!!! A high school in Rancho Cucamonga has a spread in their year book that says ALLAH AKBAR. Not one mention of Christianity in the year book! pic.twitter.com/7ln7DgRyt9
“Allahu akbar” means Allah is greater, i.e., greater than your god. It’s a declaration of superiority. Jihad mass murderers the world over scream “Allahu akbar” as they murder people.” 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta reminded himself to “shout, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ because this strikes fear in the hearts of the non-believers.”
And here it is in the Rancho Cucamonga High School yearbook, because they are tolerant, multicultural, diverse, and against “racism.” The Rancho Cucamonga High School yearbook contains no pages on Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism, etc. Why does it contain these pages on Islam? Because it is the prevailing view among Leftists today that Muslims are persecuted, harassed and discriminated against on a large scale in America today, and that this happens because of Americans’ ignorance of Islam.
Both claims are nonsense. The FBI’s latest hate crime statistics show that Jews are twice more likely to be the victims of hate crimes than Muslims. Yet there is no presentation on Judaism in Rancho Cucamonga High School’s yearbook. And if anyone does have a negative opinion of Islam, it is because of jihad terror, not ignorance of Islam.
These pages on Islam are in the Rancho Cucamonga High School yearbook as a testament to how successful Islamic advocacy groups and their Leftist allies have been in deflecting attention away from the reality of jihad terror and portraying Muslims in the U.S., however spuriously, as a victim group needing special consideration and accommodation.
Joe@joemail.com says
Separation of church and state was created for a reason. This has no place in publicly funded organizations. Religion and public money should not mix.
Garfield says
Debra Jamieson says
Out of my America..period!!!
joanofark06 says
We can wish, but look up “Access Islam”. Many schools are teaching our young children, how to walk, talk, and dress, like good little muslims! Sickening, but it’s spreading to many more schools, than you could imagine.
jihad3tracker says
THIS IS A TWITTER THREAD AT 11 PM EASTERN U.S. TIME.
https://mobile.twitter.com/KamVTV/status/995035460731748352
I do not use Twitter — but if some JW readers do, please contact CONSERVATIVE California state senators & representatives to let them know about CREEPING JIHAD. Tell them that the intent of Islam is to begin at the youngest age of Western nations — fooling children into thinking that Muslim ideology is harmless.
These are excellent videos by David Wood that I have mentioned often: “The Jihad Triangle”, “What Is Taqiyya?”, “Three Questions For Moderate Muslims”, “Allahu Akbar — Muhammad’s War Cry”, “Three Stages Of Jihad”, “Muhammad — The White Prophet With Black Slaves”, “Inside The Kaaba”.
Send them to your denial-plagued or clueless-guilt family, friends, pastors, priests, rabbis, federal & state Republican senators + representatives. If that seems inadequate for motivation, this website documents the daily slaughter around our planet by Allah’s fanclub: http://www.therelgionofpeace.com.
Elisha says
“Religion and public money should not mix.”
Really? Does that include the religion of secular humanism spouting its philosophical delusion of Darwinism as “fact”? (Which is EXACTLY the reason the West is in this mess!).
dsinc says
Darwinism is fact. All religions are ideas thought up by a human. Some of these ideas are very bad ideas. For example, Islam, a crime against humanity that must by destroyed at all costs.
Jay Boo says
Separation of religion and government is rational.
However the theory of evolution has many holes but it is still taught in school by anti religionists as if every assumption is absolute fact therefore it is the official religion of the anti-Christian Left.
wm1 says
Your ignorance and unbelief are astounding but predictable. You were taught, early, to believe in at least one (of many) evolutionary theories.
While you may see yourself as a descendant of a monkey, I do not.
Having been taught both creationism as well as evolution, only creationism made any sense to me. I believe the biblical record.
Therefore (as to your specious claim that “All religions are ideas thought up by a human”) my reply is two-fold:
“Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of Scripture came about the the prophets’s own interpretation. For prophecy never had its origin in the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.” 2 Peter 1: 20-21
“All Scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, reproof, correction and training in righteousness so the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” 2 Timothy 3: 16-17
J D S says
@ dsinc….All religions were thought up by a human?????
I have no idea where you are coming from or where you get your ideas from or where or by whom you were taught…Maybe you are just a free thinker…But whatever is happening in your life it seems go be giving you a problem.
I do agree that Islam was thought up by a so called human, muhammad, (If he ever actually existed ,No historical proof that he did) but the religion formed by the God of the Holy Bible, WAS NOT! Christianity followed headed by God’s Son Jesus. Christianity is THE RELIGION OF PEACE not Islam. Find anywhere in the New Testament where Jesus teaches us to kill anyone. Not so with islam and at nearly every turn of the page of the Koran one will find violence.
Eur says
Ohhh come on!!!!
I do not see fights between Darwinists and Lamarckistas for imposing their theories. If it were for religion we would still believe in the flat earth and burning heretics. Muslims follow that line, do not conceive a secular society where scientific ideas, human rights, humanism and democracy are the basis of society. Precisely the social backwardness of Muslim majority countries is that society is planned and controlled from the mosque. Politicians can not take a step without considering religious restrictions. The Muslims bring the inquisition back to our societies.
Niemoller says
Actually, in the USSR Darwinists and Lamarckistas did fight. “Lysenkoism” was a form of Lamarkism approved by the Soviets which led to agricultural disaster and the jailing and execution of a lot of disfavored biologists. Of course, that had more to do with the religious-like faith in communism than with the science itself:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lysenkoism
I agree with your general premise otherwise.
David says
Darwinism is actually a cult. Creationism has become a dirty word. Seriously, what are the odds that this World actually created itself, by random chance, out of a complete collection of every known element? We are in the Goldilocks zone(how fortuitous) We need and have a large Moon to keep the Earth’s axis stable at a consistent tilt, which gives us our seasons. This is not all blind luck, as many would have us believe. This is what should be taught in Schools. Look at a butterfly’s wing, or a peacocks tail. Evolution? What for? Interference patterns creating colour.Random chance? Do me a favour!
Joe says
Yearbooks are typically not public money. The kids have to pay for them. If the school wants to make it about religion, the kids should respond by submitting religious themed pictures.
boakai ngombu says
” … the kids should respond by submitting religious themed pictures.”
would anyone mind if the kids tore out the pages?
J D S says
Long years since I was in school but if I remember rightly..students and a group..groups and student organizations have the most control of what goes into a year book..Of course the school has final approval and if I remember right year book group have a teacher as a sponsor.
Too long ago…. do can’t remember exactly how the year book program works. Any way this is the way things are going in grade schools, high schools and schools of higher learning…partly due to school administration along with the hiring of too many Muslim and Muslim oriented teachers…Big problem lies in the family unit…parents and in many situations just “A” parent or grandparent is leading to this problem. Teaching the children at home the right way to go would make for a better world. Children..question your teachers and professors in your schools if you are concerned.
JawsV says
9/11 was the best thing to ever happen to Islam. Instead of fighting back we capitulated. This yearbook spread proves it. Without 9/11 this yearbook spread wouldn’t exist.
Bev says
Lawsuit time.
PRCS says
JV, you are absolutely correct.
Sheikh Yabooti says
Let’s hope that the high school doesn’t keep going in this direction, and create a new “varsity jihad squad” (or, using the name of their school mascot, “Cougars for the Caliphate”).
RichardL says
Cubs of the Caliphate is already trademarked. By the Islamic State. The Twitter feed is interesting. No information just emoting.
Stacy Girl says
My yearbook had photos of the FHA-Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Never any separation of church and state as that came from one of Jefferson’s private letters. The athletes were humble and prayed before and after games.
The page in question is a supremacist display of religious superiority. Imagine a page touting Christianity, Judaism, or Hinduism as superior to other faiths. Again, no other religious pages in this yearbook. Like the rock throwing Gazans, the women pictured are tools and fools. Minds are a terrible thing to waste.
Garfield says
Sick and disgusting. Does the page mention FGM, child marriage and honor killings? WHY NOT???
JawsV says
How about polygamy? Does it mention polygamy? Can someone read these pages and find out?
Shmoovie says
Imagine the entry boasts of that ‘1.7 (or whichever figure is being used now) billion followers’ number.
Don’t suppose it explains how that number was reached, or admits any penalty for leaving the cult of peace.
somehistory says
And where are the protests from non-moslim parents on behalf of the kids who aren’t moslim and don’t believe that islam;s fake god is “greater” ?
When MM O’ Hare worked to get the Bible and prayer out of schools, there was a fight and she won. Up until then, students and teachers could rad the Bible if they chose to.
Even then, Christianity was not “featured” in the class yearbook.
This should be unacceptable to the students and their parents and the staff who are not in agreement with the islamic phrase that is slander against the Real God.
Even O’ Hare would have a problem with this. Why not that other group who is so focused on Christianity they can’t stand it when a group of students get together to read the Bible? Why aren’t they demanding this be removed?
They are allowing the beast to devour them all.
Jay Boo says
Ms O’Hare was murdered years ago.
But not by a religious fanatic.
One of her own staff’s top eschelon put love of money above love of God. He killed her and hid her corpse.
Blangwort says
Inclusion of any faith in the yearbook of a publicly funded school should open the floodgates to including all faiths in all yearbooks for all publicly funded schools.
I look forward to the pages dedicated to Flying Spaghetti Monsterism, AKA the Pastafarians.
But in all seriousness this is what happens when a bunch of effete leftist “liberals” (they are not truly liberal by the actual definition of the word) are trying to look cool.
This is what happens when people advocate for immigration no-matter-what.
JawsV says
In a word: Disgusting.
Lydia Church says
The God of the Bible (not allah) is greatest!
And yes, those who have a negative view of islam, it is because we know it is evil, not because we don’t know what it is about.
And totally biased for sure, where is the display of Christianity and other religions?
They are too busy portraying and airbrushing the ‘victims’ for their role!
DragarOz says
Religious dogma will be the end of us, it is all rubbish
Elisha says
It is the religious dogma of secular humanism that rejects the truth of the Bible via its Darwinian delusion that sees the West in this current mess.
JawsV says
Christianity isn’t rubbish. Bravo Christianity! Jesus is Lord.
Jay Boo says
DragarOz is implying all religions are the same and therefore if we criticize Islam then other religions are just as bad too.
Paradoxically most who make that claim will typically and hypocritically go belly-up with a shower of PC appeasement anywhere near Islam.
Jay Boo says
But Islam is ‘special’
The hijab.
The carpet kiss.
The face contorted in piety.
The book of hate.
All the trappings of this cult on display.
boakai ngombu says
DragarOz, some DOGMA is rubbish; true DOCTRINE is not. what the Bible teaches is doctrine that informs heart and mind all what Triune God has done.
JawsV says
So right, boakai.
JB says
Looks like they’re showing some good clockmaking skills on bottom right… I KeeD, I KeeD…
Jay says
What else would we expect from a bunch of left wing morons in CA?
MTMLA says
San Bernardino massacre occurred 20 miles from Rancho Cucamonga. There were several victims from neighboring Upland and maybe Ranco Cucamonga. After all the attacks by muslims in the US, Europe, and other places , these leftist idiots still treat islam with deference. You cannot cure stupid. I wonder what the parents are saying.
KJW says
People are getting Islamonausea. This kind of attention to Muslims and the emphasis on their religion is not only an issue of separation of church and state in public schools, but a type of affirmative action to the exclusion of others. This is inappropriate and if I were a parent at that school, I’d complain because it’s just one of many things that (disgustingly) have happened in our schools as Muslim groups rush their civilization jihad and indoctrination while lying about their religion.
Muslims should act like any other immigrants. It is *they* who are causing rifts such as complaining about our longtime Halloween events we do in schools or even complaining about pictures of Jesus at a Catholic high school!
More so, Muslims don’t even acknowledge how they contribute to division and their own image. If they had any sensitivity they would admit thus isn’t right. The school shouldn’t have done this. I’m pretty sure that even a lot of liberals are getting Islamonausea as there’s Muslim Woman’s Day” and such things…it’s like, “Get over yourselves, already!”
It’s terrible that in 2018 America that religion is being a problem rather than old ethic group issues. This is going backwards and undoing liberalism. Islam is not to be coddled…Islamic countries show the danger loud and clear. Better to head it off right now.
Debi Brand says
“‘Allahu akbar’ means Allah is greater, i.e., greater than your god. It’s a declaration of superiority. Jihad mass murderers the world over scream ‘Allahu akbar’ as they murder people.” 9/11 hijacker Mohamed Atta reminded himself to “shout, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ because this strikes fear in the hearts of the non-believers.”
boakai ngombu says
so, the allah god of islam (unknowable; the best of all deceivers) is more about culture and not so much about brutal tyranny and bloody confrontation to the death?
seems the sunna of muhammad (lately contrived; full of lusts; having no compassion) encourages any and every act that offends YHWH.
the culture brought by the slave of allah is not glorious and hardly righteous and the slaves of the allah god (muhammad and imitators) are not noble by righteous standards.
Debi Brand says
“the culture brought by the slave of allah is not glorious and hardly righteous and the slaves of the allah god (muhammad and imitators) are not noble by righteous standards.”
Rightly state, b.n.
Kasey says
When ” Allah Akbar” today, is the equivalent call to that of ” Heil Hitler” to those who say or write it, and is the known slogan and call of all jihadists, for an American school to print such stuff in a year book, it borders on sedition.
David says
Has anyone complained that they are offended by the Year Book?
Terra Nova says
Why is this possible and parents have no reactions on this? No, because they are afraid that their kids will be beaten up at school by muslim children.
There is no other way then to unite and loose your passiveness and cowardliness.
Christians will never start a fight, but they are aloud (as Christians ) to defend themselves and they will !And clothes like the ni’qab where you can only see the eyes, should be forbidden. You can’t see if it is a man or woman underneath ( not that it makes any difference lately) or a child, nothing, those clothes look spooky.
Graham says
500 prophets of baal were put to death by God the great Creator Almighty Lord – the true God – How do you think he feels when people follow other gods(the imagination of men s hearts)-get it!?
WPM says
The year book is appeasing supremacist beliefs “,Allah is greater” .If you had a group of young white kids who proclaimed white people are greater, dress in white robes covering their faces,had swore secret oaths to their beliefs including violence towards outsiders to further their beliefs power .Lied about their attention towards others ,intimated others outside their group with terror ,try to influence elected leaders ,infiltrated places of high government ,would their smiling pictures be welcome in the school year book? Would they just be another club to be “tolerated” because all clubs are equal, all should be accepted ?
Older Canadian says
WPM. Well said. And we all know the answer to your question.
David says
WPM, do you mean white robes with pointy hats? You have asked a very pertinent question!
For your interest, check out IQ levels for different races(or religions)
WPM says
I meant the robes of the Grand Wizards of the KKK I did not think I had to draw a picture for the audience at Jihad watch, For the record I do not think one group of humans is superior to another by generics I think values installed as children influence our lives greater then the generics of our parents for the record. Islamic supremacist come from every racial group Islam is not a race it is a way of life like communism .
Harry Hollins says
link to the school phone numbers… CALL THEM! tell them how you feel!
https://rchs-cjuhsd-ca.schoolloop.com/contact
HH
FYI says
I’m sorry but I’m taking this as an invitation..(sometimes year books ..and scientific tomes…require “additional commentary”)
allah Akbar
.
.
ALLAHWACKBAR
halal-chocolate for muslims
{definitely No Jews involved in making this product,so don’t worry}
Contains;Nuts,more nuts,extract of Camel wee,Wahhabi sauce,salafi sugar(..OK,OK its,actually salt)
Jay Boo says
All the Card Carrying “activists” members of the ACLU say:
“Huh?”
Jay Boo says
All the Card Carrying “activists” members of the ACLU say:
“Huh?”
Always On Watch says
“Allahu akbar” means Allah is greater, i.e., greater than your god. It’s a declaration of superiority.
Yep!
The true meaning is deliberately kept from Westerners so that we accept barbaric Moslems in our midst.
Warmac9999 says
The greatest bigots on planet earth are Muslims. They commit violence against anyone who isn’t a Muslim as well as violence against their own women and children.
Franklin P. Uroda says
Another reason for the other 49 states to ditch California. Could Minnesota be next?
No Muzzies Here says
This is a violation of the First Amendment. The school, a branch of the government, is promoting one religion.
David M says
In a certain department of the Australian Public Service today, all employees were granted with a reminder message on their computer screen Ramadan was starting today, & all employees should be sensitive to the Muslim employees who will not be drinking or eating. There was a suggestion morning teas should not be organised due to the fact it would be insensitive to eat or drink in front of the Muslim fasters.
In other words, we should adapt ourselves to the invaders, not the other way around!
Any religion that says you cannot eat or drink during daylight hours should set off alarm bells saying this a crazy & fake religion. It is very dangerous to not drink water & then get dehydrated during hot weather.
boakai ngombu says
besides, round about 10 days, they’ll really be cranky
Hal G. P. Colebatch says
Has the person on the right of the picture been beheaded?
terry says
They want sharia law, then give it to them.
They deserve what they reap.
jack cade says
Sue severally and individually! Boycott school events. Play hardball! Every Westerner needs to make the choice– be a Muslim or be a civilized person.