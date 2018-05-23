Germany: Catholic priest wears Islamic headscarf in protest against anti-immigration party AfD

Wolfgang Sedlmeir’s virtue is amply signaled, and he has told his congregation in no uncertain terms that opposition to the Muslim migrant inundation is “racism” and “bigotry.” But the sharp increase in rape and other crimes because of Muslim migrants? Noticing such matters is also “racism.” Noticing that some Muslim women have been brutalized and even murdered for not wearing the hijab Sedlmeir cheerfully donned? Also “racism.”

Pope Francis is likely to give Sedlmeir a red hat for this.

“Leave them; they are blind guides. And if a blind man leads a blind man, both will fall into a pit.” (Matthew 15:14)

“German priest wears Islamic headscarf in protest against anti-immigration party AfD,” by Abdelhamid Kaddour, Voice of Europe, May 22, 2018: