Germany: Catholic priest wears Islamic headscarf in protest against anti-immigration party AfD

Wolfgang Sedlmeir’s virtue is amply signaled, and he has told his congregation in no uncertain terms that opposition to the Muslim migrant inundation is “racism” and “bigotry.” But the sharp increase in rape and other crimes because of Muslim migrants? Noticing such matters is also “racism.” Noticing that some Muslim women have been brutalized and even murdered for not wearing the hijab Sedlmeir cheerfully donned? Also “racism.”
Pope Francis is likely to give Sedlmeir a red hat for this.
“Leave them; they are blind guides. And if a blind man leads a blind man, both will fall into a pit.” (Matthew 15:14)
“German priest wears Islamic headscarf in protest against anti-immigration party AfD,” by Abdelhamid Kaddour, Voice of Europe, May 22, 2018:
The priest of Our-Lady of Aalen in Germany, Wolfgang Sedlmeir, made his disapproval of AfD leader Alice Weidel after her remarks on the Islamic veil, by wearing one during the Pentecostal sermon.
“I can tell you that burqas, headscarf girls and men armed with knives living on welfare, will not assure our prosperity nor our economical growth and even less our welfare state,” Weidel said[.]
Weidel’s remarks, made during a debate in the German parliament, sparked the anger of Sedlmeier. To protest against what he perceived as “offensive and condescendent [sic] remarks”, he wore an Islamic veil during his sermon and was met with applauds [sic] by his audience.
“Anyone who discriminate against people who follow their faith and hose [sic] to cover their heads, is going against human dignity and the Pentecostal’s spirit”, explained Sedlmeier.
Comments
brane pilot says
History will show that Christianity was not destroyed by Islam, but by so-called ‘Christians’ such as this fool. Islam will simply finish Christianity off and erase its accomplishments.
R Russell says
Oh! you haven’t read to the end of the Book!!
Jesus said the gates of hell would not prevail against his church.
Bible prophesy is marching ever so quickly towards the end.
Christians know some of us will be martyred, but in the end Jesus will prevail and Islam will fall.
I can say that based, on my personal friendship with Jesus and the detailed fulfilment of C 2,000 prophesies with C. 500 either future or in the process of fulfilment.
He has never been proven wrong/
Ecosse1314 says
Are you Joan from the Scotsman??
BC says
You mean your personal friendship with a person that has been dead for 2000 years?
CogitoErgoSum says
Christians believe Christ rose from the dead to live and reign forever. Those who believe in Him shall live forever also.
pfwag says
You only wish he was dead so you won’t have to stand before Him one day and give an account for denying Him and your sins.
blitz2b says
BC…. Your rhetoric is of poor timing and in bad taste.
Islam in most western nations is either on the cusp or mere decades from becoming the dominant force that will govern us all, and all you can do is ridicule the only other means that could actually spell it’s demise.
If you are an atheist then you should know that Islam continues to grow and spread in a void created by atheism.
So the end “the dead guy” will be our only salvation.
Savvy Kafir says
blitz2b — The most outspoken critics of Islam from the political left are all atheists, agnostics, or pantheists. The problem isn’t atheism; it’s cultural relativism — a failure to recognize the greatness of Western culture, and its superiority to Islamic culture.
And if Jesus is our only hope of salvation from the encroachments of Islam, we are well & truly f*cked. I suggest we rely upon ourselves, our own efforts, and our own grit & determination, rather than religious hocus-pocus.
JawsV says
BC, you don’t understand Christianity. He is Risen!
JawsV says
“Savvy” (no, you’re not) stop defaming Jesus. No, Christianity isn’t “hocus-pocus.”
We are “well and truly f*cked” from our Christian leaders who don’t know squat about Islam.
blitz2b says
@ SavvyKafir “….a failure to recognize the greatness of Western culture, and its superiority to Islamic culture….”
Without a moral gauge what you have uttered above is simply your opinion.
The arrogance of you to self determine the superiority of your own civilizational values is stunning, and yet ironic because the west whose ideals you flaunt here were based on Judeo-Christian principles not godless morals.
Show me a nation without the foundational Judeo-Christian principles where religious freedom, free thinking or atheism has or is flourishing.
People are not exiting hellholes of Islam to line up on the borders of China, Vietnam or North Korea, are they? Which begs the question, what does the west have to offer that is different than other developed nations?
Correct me if I’m wrong but i believe even your guru Dawkins now admits that maybe people should cling to their Christian roots to preserve what is left of Europe…. or something or the other to that effect.
I’m sorry to say we all are already screwed (for lack of a better word) because the “grit and determination” you speak of is rapidly regurgitating itself in the form of leftist bullshit submission to Islam, with the help of our own teaching professionals educating our youth… The future leaders of our nations…
Let us see how that’s pans out…
Savvy Kafir says
blitz2b — Most of the aspects of Western Civilization that really make a difference, in the real world, came about during and after the European & American Enlightenment, when more people began to embrace science & reason. Protestant Christianity provided more fertile ground for the Enlightenment to take root; but it was science, reason, and humanism that really made the difference, in terms of freedom, human rights, animal rights, technology, higher standards of living, etc.
A thousand years of fervent prayer and obsessing over Christian theology did not get us there. That was the Dark Ages.
The Christian Bible is not my “moral gauge” — and I’d be willing to bet that it isn’t really yours, either. Correct me if I’m wrong … if you condone slavery, for instance. And if your moral gauge included the teachings & examples of the Old Testament, you’d be a raping, pillaging, homicidal maniac. (Which, again, I’m willing to bet is not the case.)
Religious faith is not required for a strong or finely-tuned moral sense. A religious system is not needed to see that Western Civilization is objectively FAR superior to Islamic culture, for myriad reasons — if your moral code is based upon a desire for minimal suffering and maximum happiness for humans & other sentient creatures, which serves as the standard & goal for many non-believers.
Faith is not needed to see that Islam is a plague upon the Earth, and that it must be fought, tooth & nail. The main point I was trying to make above is that we need to do the fighting ourselves.
If religious convictions motivate some Christians to resist the spread of Islam (as they clearly do), that’s great. But it worries me when Christian counter-jihadis make comments suggesting that they’re relying upon God or Jesus to settle this fight for us. That is not a winning plan.
blitz2b says
@Savvy Kaffir My response is a bit long, so please bear with me…
You say “… Protestant Christianity provided more fertile ground for the Enlightenment to take root; but it was science, reason, and humanism that really made the difference,…”
I suggest you think things through before you decide to post them here. You have just reiterated the point I was making above, with the exception of your audacious assumption that somehow science, reasoning and humanism came about in a void of Christianity.
You say “… but it was science…”
“Science” the way you’ve phrased it, did not pop out of thin air, it required thinking individuals, which the Christian West amazingly seemed to produce an abundance of….could you believe it?
Ever hear of these Christian scientists?
Francis Bacon (1561–1626): Considered among the fathers of empiricism and is credited with establishing the inductive method of experimental science via what is called the scientific method today.
Galileo Galilei (1564–1642): was an Italian astronomer, physicist, engineer, philosopher, and mathematician who played a major role in the scientific revolution during the Renaissance.
Robert Boyle (1627–1691): Prominent scientist and theologian who argued that the study of science could improve glorification of God.[24][25] A strong Christian apologist, he is considered one of the most important figures in the history of Chemistry.
Isaac Newton (1643–1727): Prominent scientist during the Scientific Revolution. Physicist, discoverer of gravity, and an alchemist and an obsessed Christian apologist, was obsessed with trying to discern the date of the Rapture from the Bible.
Johannes Kepler (1571–1630): Prominent astronomer of the Scientific Revolution, discovered Kepler’s laws of planetary motion.
… and many many more her… who would’ve thunk it? The religious ignoramuses actually know how to think.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Christians_in_science_and_technology
You say “…A thousand years of fervent prayer and obsessing over Christian theology did not get us there. That was the Dark Ages…”
No it didn’t…. There were the Dark Ages… I agree, however with that statement, and by excluding Christians from scientific inquiry, you’ve proven your ignorance, that I hope the link i provided above help clear. No one implied “obsessing over Christian theology” would produce scientific results, but insinuating that Christianity and Science were mutually exclusive is rather disingenuous.
Sir Issac Newton ” When I wrote my treatise about our system, I had an eye upon such principles as might work with considering men for the belief of a Deity, and nothing can rejoice me more than to find it useful for that purpose.”
You say “…Correct me if I’m wrong … if you condone slavery, for instance. And if your moral gauge included the teachings & examples of the Old Testament, you’d be a raping, pillaging, homicidal maniac…”
You are truly hilarious my friend. Where do you get your playbook from?…. Islamic polemicists? Stop with the vitriol about the OT passages, knowing fully well that for Christians, these are simply descriptive events of the past, not prescriptive for the future.
Try Jesus Christ and His teachings friend, His principles of Love and brotherhood of man is what has established the very ground you stand upon, and the longing of heathens worldwide. However, If you really need a moral compass from the OT then the Ten commandments should be a good prescriptive dose, leave the rest as a case study in the history of the Israelites.
You say “…Religious faith is not required for a strong or finely-tuned moral sense….”
Really? fine tuned to what standard, may I ask? Why should your moral “fine-tuning” to respect your neighbor be better than your neighbor’s “fine-tuning” to eat you? The evolutionary survival of the fittest instinct, does not give your opinion an edge over your neighbor’s, but the other way around… just saying.
You say “…But it worries me when Christian counter-jihadis make comments suggesting that they’re relying upon God or Jesus to settle this fight for us. That is not a winning plan…”
Well I am glad you are worried, but for the wrong reasons, because our freedoms in the west are going to hell in a hand-basket, courtesy of the liberal left that you associate yourself with…. that is more worrisome
As for what you think Christians are suggesting, it is certainly not “waiting for Jesus” to settle the score against Muslims for us, neither does it mean that we should take up arms against Muslims…The traitors in the West have never let us forget when Christians, in a delayed reaction actually fought battles to ward of the Hordes of Islam from taking over Europe… It’s called the Crusades, in case you have forgotten.
So, no… Christ has told us that fighting is not a solution to the world’s problems, and many Christians have adhered to those standards. Look at what has happened to Christians in the Middle East. If Christianity meant retaliation then none of the former Christian nations like Egypt, Lebanon, Syria etc…would now be Islamic nations.
I believe changing hearts and minds for Christ would be a better solution…
I’d like you to try a thought experiment. Imagine if all the Christians of the world converted to Islam overnight, what do you think the world look like tomorrow? Now do the same with all the Muslims, converting to Christ…. Now if you being an atheist, had only one of the two choices, which world would you rather live in…
Cheers…
Savvy Kafir says
Relying on Jesus to save us from Islam is a really bad plan. We either save ourselves, or it doesn’t get done.
Jesus believed that the world was coming to an end within the lifetimes of some of his disciples. I would call that prediction a fail.
CogitoErgoSum says
Actually, Christ did not say that. He warned us always to be at the ready for the end for no one, except the Father, knows the exact time. It could be thousands or even millions of years ….. or it could be tomorrow, maybe even later today. However, I do agree with you about whether we are saved or not is up to us. You are free to make your own decisions in life.
Savvy Kafir says
CogitoErgoSum — Jesus contradicted himself on that point. But there’s plenty of evidence in the New Testament suggesting that Jesus was an apocalyptic prophet who believed the world was about to end. Many Biblical scholars take that view.
1 Corinthians 7:29 What I mean, brothers, is that the time is short. From now on those who have wives should live as if they had none.
That was the basic flavor of Jesus’ ministry. It was about preparing for a Judgement Day that was imminent, for the people of his time.
I don’t really care (all that much) what anyone believes about any of this, as long as they understand that Islam must be defeated, and that the fighting must be done by us, and that the issue will be settled (one way or another) by us mortals & our own heroic efforts and sacrifice, or lack thereof.
CogitoErgoSum says
Savvy Kafir, No, Jesus did not contradict himself. When you don’t know the exact time something is going to happen, the wise thing to do is always to be prepared and act as if it could happen any minute. Always think as if the time is short. Life is short. I don’t know how to make that any clearer to you than I already have unless you just don’t want to understand.
Savvy Kafir says
CogitoErgoSum — You’re talking about two different things. We humans don’t know when our own lives might end, and we should keep that fact in mind daily, to help us determine how to best use the precious time we have.
But the Jesus that most Christians believe in was an incarnation of God on Earth. He was supposed to know stuff. Like when the world was going to come to an end.
But I’d rather focus on the fight against Islam, than engage in theological debates with Christians. In my comments above, I just wanted to stress the idea that we need to rely upon ourselves in this fight, instead of hoping for divine intervention.
CogitoErgoSum says
Savvy Kafir, I refer you to Matthew 24:36 and Mark 13:32. I rest my case.
Kepha says
Savvy Kaffir: You’ve mastered all the glib responses that ceased to impress me after I turned 21. And, as a high school history teacher who has read far beyond what he is expected to teach, I know where you’re coming from–and offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of my profession for the swindle into which you have bought.
If you read your Bible on slavery, you’d realize that the slavery mentioned was debt slavery, and was supposed to last no longer than six years. I daresay we in America could’ve saved ourselves a lot of grief had we been “fundamentalistic” and followed the Old Testament guidelines on the institution. Further, if we look at Roman slavery from the New Testament, we have the Epistle to Philemon, in which Philemon is admonished to receive back Onesimus no longer as merely a slave, but as a “beloved brother” as well.
As for your “humanism”, it was a literary movement to get back to what were perceived as the sources of literature and culture, which for the Christian religion, meant the Old Testament in Hebrew and Aramaic and the New Testament in Greek (hence Protestantism arising rapidly on its heels); it was a far cry from our 20th century deification of man and his powers (yes, I have read the “Humanist” Manifestos).
As for science, the first use of Darwin’s theories in our own country was to buttress slavery and white supremacy. I refer you to John Haller’s _Outcasts of Evolution_. Check out Herbert Spencer’s social darwinism, which arose in the 19th century as an early attempt to integrate all areas of thought and life in a “scientific” manner (and justifying the rape of Africa in doing so). “Science” gave up on searching for a biological explanation for the differences between “races” only after Hitler was defeated: not because it developed better tools in the late 1940’s. Indeed, as late as 1960 or so, even the highly respected Harvard physical anthropologist Carleton Coon could advocate the polyphyletic origin of the different “races” of man (although in fairness to Coon himself, he was no racist; despite the origins of his antrhopological method).
I will note as well that the political artefact of evolutionary materiallist “science” is not the constitutional republic (which is a hodge-podge of 17th and 18th century ideas), but 20th century totalitarianism. I propose that one reason why the Anglosphere was spared a serious totalitarian internal challenge during the interwar years was because there were large, strategic swaths of the Anglophone publics still “enslaved” to pre-modern–especially Christian–ways of thinking. It is precisely the need to compromise with the “backwards” elements in American society that has prevented the Left (with its “scientific” and “enlightened” pretensions) from doing more damage than it already has
And of which “enlightenment” are you speaking? Midge Decter rightly points out the serious differences between the British and American enlightenments on the one hand and the continental one on the other; and notes the lingering influence of theology on the first two (indeed, a comparison of Locke’s _Two Treatises_ with the Puritan monarchomachs of an earlier time suggests that Locke drank very deeply from their wells).
Carolyne says
Tell Jesus “Hi” for me since you claim to be a personal friend.
Islam will not be defeated by imaginary friends nor pie in the sky when you die, but by taking up whatever means we have to defeated it.
JawsV says
You can tell Jesus “Hi” yourself, Carolyne. He’s not “imaginary friends” or “pie in the sky.”
You know nothing about Christianity.
Carolyne says
Actually, I know too much about Christianity to believe such fairy tales.
JawsV says
I feel sorry for you Carolyne not knowing Jesus and calling Him a “fairy tale.” I hope you become enlightened. All it takes is prayer to Him.
Savvy Kafir says
As Carolyne says: “Islam will not be defeated by imaginary friends nor pie in the sky when you die, but by taking up whatever means we have to defeat it.”
If you’re fighting to save Christian culture from the spread of Islam, GO FOR IT! But please understand that the conflict will be decided by our own efforts, or lack thereof.
We need workable, effective strategies & tactics that can be used to push Islam out of the West. And we need to be ready & willing to make the necessary sacrifices — of time, energy, money, and our lives if necessary. Because no one else is going to step in to save the civilized world from Islamic barbarism. We do it, or no one does.
Malcolm (South Afric) says
As a Catholic: If one betrayed Jesus out of twelve, the odds are no better to day and that includes Bishops.
J D S says
Wearing the head scarf makes him look feminine…just wondering……
Are some Catholics undermining their religion…maybe starting at the top?
Emilie Green says
“A time is coming when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.”
― St. Anthony the Great
BC says
Christians, bleeding heart liberals and other ‘do gooders’ will be the death of us all.
CogitoErgoSum says
I’m a Christian and I do not believe this man is doing good. You use too wide a brush in applying your tar.
pfwag says
Christians in name only, bleeding heart liberals and other ‘do gooders’ will be the death of us all. I’ll also add Muslim along with their sympatizers and apologists.
boakai ngombu says
BC, Christians believe that death is proof sin exists. They also believe that Jesus – Son of Man/Son of God – overcame death. He was seen by over 500 after His Resurrection. As a result, Christians say today: Repent. Turn to Jesus, because, for His sake the Father forgives the guilt of sin and bestows righteousness of Jesus upon any who believe.
Salvation from the second death (Hell) depends upon Jesus, not ourselves. That’s good news, because all sin and offend the One God ( the Holy Trinity) and deserve condemnation … the condemnation due impenitent sinners.
Forgiveness is free. So is faith to believe that.
The work of the Holy Spirit, who is sent by the Father and the Son, works the saving faith dependent and helpless sinners need. The Holy Spirit is easily found in the teachings of the Bible.
Malcolm (South Afric) says
@ BC understand what you are saying, it is easy to swim down stream with the liberal issues of the day however to swim upstream against the forces that kill, rape, kidnap, torture, the innocent, while the leftest media and their supporters say it is a peaceful religion is a bit difficult.
To me the priest concerned here is taking the liberal good on immigration, it would be more difficult for him to defend the rights of all people including christians and those of other beliefs, who are victims of this alleged peaceful religion. This would be swimming upstream against liberal opinion that controls the political sphere, the economic, the Media, and to a smaller degree the religious.
So your one line post is on the mark, the priest appears to want to display empathy in one area of immigration (looks good to the left) while seemingly ignoring the danger, and the victims.
Note I do not know the priest, maybe he is a fierce defender and is willing to lay down his life for the innocent, I am not that optimistic, that this is indeed the case.
pfwag says
The RCC has been destroyong Christianity for the last 1500 years or so.
Malcolm (South Afric) says
pfwag Your comment is patently untrue.
Arthur says
Oh, boy! Another endless exchange between the faithful and the in-your-face atheist.
I cannot prove, scientifically, the truth of my faith, but that does not stop me from believing.
However, from a scientific perspective a quick review of history shows that societies which believed in something greater than the individual were the societies advantaged in the fight for survival.
How many great atheist societies existed? After all, there is no evidence that man has increased intellect substantially since our first ancestors were born. Surely, people of ancient days made the same arguments against theism as JW posters do today. To think otherwise is simply arrogance.
But I know of no battle hymns urging men to go charging into battle promising death as a permanent non-existence, “but, hey, do it for your family anyway.” It just doesn’t motivate warriors on a personal level.
I believe that atheism builds a culturally weak society which is easily conquered and replaced with faith-based societies. I would posit that this is why there is no unique cultural identity among atheists, and why no atheist cultures are recorded for any substantial period in history. Note how Communism worshiped its leaders, but declared itself atheist, and only lasted less than century. Compare to the USA: “In God We Trust”, which is still operating.
So, yes, regaining a shameless cultural identity (most likely a rejuvenation of Christianity) may be our best hope to surviving the Islamic siege. You can argue that Jesus Christ will not appear and spare us, but an army of people who fervently believe in the return Jesus Christ could easily defeat our enemies. See the forest, not the trees.
What irritates me is the imbalance that our so-called clergy promote where Christianity is pacifist and accepts all other cultures as equal in truth and morality. This is not Christianity. These people distort the scriptures, have lost their way, and are now misleading their followers.
Save Europe says
I’m an agnostic and I know I will be criticised – in extremis – for not being a practicing Christian, but I KNOW full well that Christianity is the positive polar opposite to the vile ideology which is Islam. I may not ‘live’ by the good book, but I utterly respect it 👍👍👍
Stipe says
The Pentecostal sprit is to preach the Good News to the world. That is that Jesus Christ is the Saviour of the world.
The Remorseless Headsman says
Lust for power and control, young boys and now cross-dressing. I can see how isslum holds such an attraction for the likes of Francis and his followers. Catholicism is doomed unless they act now and remove these a$$-clowns.
BC says
Bishop in Australia imprisoned this week for concealing sexual abuse by another priest
Malcolm (South Afric) says
BC you are right in what you say, however to blame one denomination and leave out the rest is hardly objective. Because they happen in all denominations does not make Christianity untrue.
No Christian denomination preaches or intructs their members to do these things. This behaviour is systematic of the society we live in, and happens in all walks of life, including boy scouts and government schools, self defense, clubs, music schools, accountants, etc.
CogitoErgoSum says
This priest did this on Pentecost Sunday? On Pentecost the Apostles were hidden in a room frightened for their lives. Christ had ascended into Heaven and His followers were now left with the mission of spreading the gospel to the world and baptizing into the faith those who would receive the words of Christ. But those entrusted with the mission were scared just to leave the room. Then the Holy Spirit appeared to them as tongues of fire above their heads and they were filled with the courage and the zeal to go out into the streets and speak of what they had been taught by Christ. And everyone understood them clearly.
Is that what this priest is doing on Pentecost Sunday? No, he is instead telling the world that the religion that denies the divinity of Christ is to be honored and respected and that bending a knee to Islam instead of to the name of Jesus is to be defended. No fire to bring the Muslims to Christ burns within this priest. Instead of calling the Muslims to Christ he is confirming their rejection of Him. It would have been better if this man had stuffed that rag into his mouth so he could not speak. I think of the 800 Christian martyrs killed by Muslims at Otranto and then I think of this priest smiling while wearing a hijab and I feel sick to my stomach.
Jan Sobieski says
This is the point isn’t it. So many phoneys in the Church. The one positive is that a clergyman’s position on Islam is so very telling of his belief, and if leftest virtue signaling is his true god and has nothing to do with Christ, nothing what so ever..
Granddaddy says
Hello Jan Sobieski. Yes, this guy is a phony. He appears to know nothing about Islam, or if he does, then he’s lying. I think it’s a good lesson to learn for anyone who actually follows Jesus, that a lot of the leaders of the church today, both Catholic and not, are, like this priest, fake. What point is there, after all, in wearing this veil? I don’t think he knows. It has nothing to do with Jesus. But it has plenty to do with Islam.
But what’s really striking about it, to me anyway, is that it’s backwards. In Islam the men don’t wear head-scarves, only women do. And that’s because it shows their submission to the men. But you probably know that, or you wouldn’t be so offended by this priest’s behavior. Which you are absolutely right to do: you should be offended. Because this guy is worse than an ignorant fool, he’s telling the men in his congregation that they also, like himself, should wear head-scarves, like the Muslim women do, like a lot of women do now in even non-Muslim countries to avoid being attacked, as a show of not just solidarity, but submission. That’s his actual message: Let’s all wear head-scarves, women and men too, to show our submission to Islam. It’s an unbelievably twisted Leftist, identity-political, statement. Which I doubt very much that he’s even aware of.
I can’t think of anything more destructive. This moron priest has hit a new low in the fake church.
Jay Boo says
This priest might as well have his head chopped off since it is serving him no good if he refuses to use it.
1. Less weight to carry around.
2. No need to shave or get haircuts.
Hogdude says
Granddaddy, the only thing I can think of that’s more important are the lives and souls of all those folks who look to this misled person for solace, love and saving of heart when they need it the most. He will be judged by He who judges us all in the end. May the God of Moses bless us all.
Jay Boo says
Headless Bliss
Ah!
The joyfulness of being headless flaunts itself again from those who are like this priest and who wish to appease.
I remember once when one JW commenter’s grand solution for not being killed by Muslims who went after those who were not able to quote the basics of Islam and Quran 101 was to memorize key parts of Islam just in case.
The BIG problem with that so-called solution is not so much in tactics as the strategy and in the danger of assuming that it is by itself (THE SOLUTION).
Seeking the (approval) of any Muslim always ends badly in the long run.
andra says
The German priests of both Catholic and Lutheran church are disgustingly surrendering to Islam. They pamper the so-called refugees, offer them church asylum on no legal grounds and refuse to missionize them. These German priests are paid by taxes, not by their assemblies, and that has poisened their thinking.
Granddaddy says
Yes, but they grovel so well.
balam says
VERY WELL PUT. Those who are not with us, are against us.Catholic Church is not much different from Islam.
pfwag says
The parallels are uncanny.
JawsV says
What parallels? Waiting.
Ray Jarman says
CogitoErgoSum,
You make some compelling arguments. The apostles were scared but each went on to proselyte to thousands and spread the light of Jesus through out the Arabian Peninsula, Anatolia and as far as Roma to Spain before their martyrdom. Never once did any of them raise a sword to force anyone to submit to the love of Jesus.
You mentioned eight hundred slaughtered at Otranto but one only has to look back to a little more than a year to Palmyra in Syria as well as other Christian villages where the Christian inhabitants were slaughtered and sold into slavery. Even now thousands of Christians are without homes and safety in Iraq and Syria and for this priest to wear the symbol of servitude is like spiting on the poor souls that have been victims of that pernicious cult’s venomous actions.
CogitoErgoSum says
Yes, Christians are suffering martyrdom under Islam even now. Our God lived among us and died for us all; they kill us for their god who won’t even talk to them anymore. We bring word of the hope of eternal life; they bring word and deed of death and destruction and serve a god who cares not for all. This priest cares more about the material world more than he does about the spiritual. His god still lies in the grave.
JawsV says
The Moslems don’t hear from Allah because there is no Allah. Allah is Muhammed.
But, if you want to hear from Jesus (God) anytime is fine.
andra says
The German lefties are totally brainless. They do not even recognize that they do exactly that what they reproach the AfD with. They stigmatize those who have another point of view in the question of self-destrucition. They exclude those who want to hold on to a future of our believe, folk and country.
It is really disgusting how the Churches have got infiltrated by self-destructive Christian- and White-haters.
Wazza says
Guess many homo Catholic priests want Islam introduced as having sex with little boys is not a sin
Anyone who becomes a Catholic these days need their head read
davo007 says
proud catholic here, i think spencer is also a catholic. Surely you wouldnt leave the church because judas was a bad apostle? or because peter betrayed our lord? There are terrible catholics all through the church abd i suspect there will be until the lord returns to redeem us! We should be willing to reform the church from the inside and not throw the towel in just because some loon decides to wear a towel on his head!
Joe says
Pentecost is the birthday of the Church. The Church has honored both John of Damascus and Thomas of Aquinas for their condemnation of Islam.
The priest who said, “Anyone who discriminate against people who follow their faith and hose [sic] to cover their heads, is going against human dignity and the Pentecostal’s spirit” doesn’t understand what is meant by human dignity. Human dignity means that all parts of the body has free will because each part has a body, soul, and spirit. It is derived from Thomas of Aquinas in his exposition of intelligent recursion. Thomas showed that the whole body can not be much different than its parts. Therefore, all parts of the body and the will of those parts has to be respected.
Islam disrespects human dignity by not allowing people to be who they are or what they are inspired to be. By wearing the diaper on his head, he not only shows that his brains are actually excrement, but he might as well wear a swastika or some other symbol of tyranny. Even better, he could wear both. It is truly amazing that these guys can’t see that it is Islam that suppresses the free will of others.
Ann Marie says
You’re right: he can wear both the headscarf and a swastika… Both are determined to exterminate the Jews and anyone else who doesn’t agree with them..
Malcolm (South Afric) says
pfwag . You show your ignorance by not understanding, or have little knowledge on ex cathedra. You make yourself silly in front of Catholics, go to school and learn something useful.
concerned citizen says
Nobody is infallible when speaking about Politics. I’m Catholic, but we don’t have to agree with everything a Priest, Bishop or even the Pope says about this subject. It may even be our duty, when what they say is against Doctrine,to oppose it..
May God send us better guides. All Churches are in need of them! Let us pray our next Pope is better informed than Francis, which apparently does not understand the danger of Islam… I wonder if he knows, for eample, what St Thomas Aquinas and others, including his predecessors, wrote about is. If he knows, and doesn’t care, the situation is even worse. God help us!
pfwag says
Actually, as a Catholic, you must believe the Pope when he speaks “ex cathedra” however that is not much different than Muslims who have to believe all the nonsense in the Koran.
Malcolm (South Afric) says
pfwag . You show your ignorance by not understanding, or have little knowledge on ex cathedra. You make yourself silly in front of Catholics, go to school and learn something useful.
pfwag says
No, you’d leaqve the RCC, like I did, when you start reading the Bible and realize that the RCC is mainly tradition and man-made religion and not Christianity.
CogitoErgoSum says
What makes it not Christianity? Jesus promised a thief on the cross he would enter Paradise. Wasn’t the simple act of this thief showing faith in Jesus enough to save him …. even in the last few minutes of his life? Who are you to say who is not a Christian? What is in a man’s heart is what counts with God and a man’s deeds are secondary.
Carolyne says
And where is the proof that the thief entered paradise? Where is the proof that paradise exists? Where is it located?
JawsV says
It’s not science, Carolyne. It’s faith.
Malcolm (South Afric) says
pfwag
Read the bible every chance that is available, say the rosary every day which is memorising scripture. The R C C is not about individuals it is about Jesus Christ Son Of The Living God.
Would never leave the truth. Although I do understand those who do not value it.
CogitoErgoSum says
Carolyn, that’s one of those things you will either find out or you won’t. My dad was an atheist (and I loved him dearly. Still do even now that he’s gone). We had a discussion about this same thing and when I said I guess we’ll find out some day, his reply was, “How do you figure that?” Either you believe that your consciousness goes on or you don’t. Maybe believing you will go on to something after death affects the outcome. It’s up to you to believe what you want.
Max says
Opposition to the Muslim migrant inundation is “racism” says this leftist political activist.
This creep is not a priest, he is a Mullah. Would he dare say this to the family of the French priest that was beheaded by one of his beloved radical Muslims?
andra says
He would. In Europe there is no respect and less compassion for the victims of muslim Invasion and Genozide.
John says
TRAITOR to the German People and their Ancestors and CULTURE. he should be Persecuted by the German People.
blitz2b says
John, what German people? The only Germans that are left in that country are either too old to do anything even if they wished to or the few young ones, the ever so scarce and dying progeny of the generation who didn’t believe their heritage and culture was worth preserving through their future generations, who now are being inculcated into submission by the self loathing, Merkle worshiping, liberal Marxist left.
The only “German people” left will be the new vibrant bastardized Arabo-German race that will swell to proportions beyond our wildest imagination, with the blessing of wombs for Allah.
Any nation with individuals selfish enough who live only for themselves and have no desire to procreate and nurture their own, will by default be wiped out of existence and replaced by ones who value their progeny no matter what vile ideology they bring along with them.
That is the future of Germany, nay all of Europe.
Yogi says
He is absolutely disgusting..
The European says
Indeed, this is disgusting. Catholic priests who do not preach the Gospel, who do not speak the truth about Islam, who don’t even try to win proselytes among Muslims. These phoney priests betray the Lord day in day out, and, instead of defending Christians against the encroachments of Islam, they give them lessons in dhimmitude. But their fate will be the fate of Judas. They are the people of whom the Gospel said:” But whoever disowns me before others, I will disown before my Father in Heaven,” ( Matthew 10,33) and: ” Leave them; they are blind guides. If the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit ( Matthew 15,14).”
Carolyne says
Another sermon when defeating Islam depends on action, not relying on supernatural beings.
CogitoErgoSum says
When it comes to supernatural matters, I rely on a supernatural being. When it comes to the natural world, I rely on myself and my family …. and sometimes on the kindness of strangers.
Carolyne says
Yes, Blanche DuBois.
CogitoErgoSum says
I wondered if you would pick up on that, Carolyn. 🙂
Chris Malan says
These Catholics, if they’re not having an inquisition or molesting kids and covering it up (http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-22/adelaide-archbishop-philip-wilson-guilty-concealing-child-abuse/9783612) they’re supporting jihad. What shall we do with them? Burn them at the stake?
CogitoErgoSum says
I do not support molesting kids and/or covering it up. Why do you want to burn me also?
Dave says
As both a cradle Catholic and an industrial with a personal ideological offensive against Islamist especially public enemy number one CAIR is Hamas I’m applauded at this blatant apostasy and padre apologist.however let me make this perfectly clear very much aroused to fight the good fight aka last war hopefully to end all wars.praying a rosary and waiting to” strike the neck’s of the unbelievers” out to destroy us” people of the book” Jews and Christians and peaceful participants
R Russell says
Since Francis the apostate says the Koran is a book of peace, what else can be expected of those who swallow what he says, right, left and centre?
With a German radio programme stating Ramadan is ‘an old German custom’ I doubt there is much hope for Germany other than a Christian Revival.
Carolyne says
Or perhaps a Christian burial.
Ecosse1314 says
Carolyne you show such hatred for Christianity perhaps you would feel more at home at Christianwatcb or some such site..
On this site it is up to us Islamosavvy to put aside our petty grievances and work towards telling the world about the evils of Islam. You seem in capable of hiding your dislike of any but yourself.
Terra Nova says
You think this will help yourself and us?
Notmoron says
Majority of these so called “immigrants “are boys. Go figure out.
Look at the face of this imbecile PEDOPHILE
AP says
Send him to the refugee camp to live, and see how long he last.
FYI says
Has the dhimmiwit judas priest NOT read the “holy” koran?
allah CURSES Christians koran 9:30
alalh denies Jesus Christ koran 4:157
And that “Pentecostal” spirit?
allah clearly doesn’t believe in it!..koran 4 v 171
If you are a christian of any denomination…in these times…{I would stay well away from shimmiwit clergy and theologians!!..}..
1. FORGET about pastors and priests!They will NOT be telling you about the prophetic teachings of Christ{If you are catholic,the “pope” won’t be telling you about them either…especially since they have being working overtime to bury the truth of Fatima 1917:that there would be a false papacy preaching apostasy,ecclesiastical masonry running the Church Administration,bogus liturgy..but SHHHHush..it’s a BIG SECRET..DON’T TELL ANYONE ABOUT IT…
the FALSE shepherd “francis and his predecessor,the runaway FAILED shepherd, won’t want you to know that Fatima 1917 refers to THIS false papacy..}
2.All you need to know is already contained in the Gospel and the prophetic teachings of Christ.
It was Jesus who PREDICTED that many would abandon the faith and many false prophets(including “Christians”) would appear.Read it yourself in matthew 24 v 8-14;Jesus predicted the future history of Christianity in several stages.
Isn’t it obvious that the “Kings of the Earth”{see in Revs} are trying to destroy Christianity?
The globalist-islamist-leftard axis..the forces of “antichrist”..will do all they can to succeed but..
The {2 Thessalonians 1 v 5-10} checkmate will come after the rise and {sudden} fall of the one referred to in 2 Thessalonians 2 v 3-4 who WILL come to power.In fact,This is what lies behind ALL of the attempts to destroy Christianity:the climax(at least for Christians) of world history.
3 If you are catholic then you surely know by now about the heretical fraud taking place in Rome.
The challenge would be to keep your faith in spite of the treachery and deceit,laziness and moral bankruptcy of the catholic church hierarchy.See matthew chpt 24.matthew chpt 25 tells you WHY you should keep your faith.
Mr Bergolio or “francis”, claims allah ,the moslem god of hate(who curses Christians and denies Christ) is the same as the Christian God of Love…when OBVIOUSLY this is not so.he has not retracted his error…so he is spreading falsehood.Heresy.
But then “francis” probably thinks a Sikh is a type of muslim,Hindus are really protestants…almost as bad as allah thinking all those JEWISH prophets{Moses etc} are ..secretly muslim
If “father” Sedlmeir wants to wear a veil,why not go the full burqa route?
As “pope” francis might say “who are we to judge”?Except..
“Should you not judge the members of your own fellowship”
1 Corinthians 5 v 13
Yes francis:that explains why the Vatican doesn’t prosecute senior clergymen:
“Who am I to judge” says Mr Bergolio.
Terry Gain says
FYI
What evidence can you offer that the revelation of Mary at Fatima was about a false papacy?
Carolyne says
What evidence is there that Mary of Fatima even existed except in the imagination of a brainwashed shephardess? Nonsense.
JawsV says
You have no faith, Carolyne. So just give it up, atheist. Fatima isn’t science, it’s faith. Oh and it’s spelled “shepherdess.” There were 3 kids, actually. You’re a know-nothing. Oh, evidence. It’s not “Forensic Files.”
Ecosse1314 says
Open the window have a nice cup of tea.maybe a wee biscuit. Now deep breaths aaaaaaannnnnd relax
Salah says
“All the evils of the world are due to lukewarm Catholics.”
Pope St. Pius V.
Terry Gain says
Salah
So Muslims and atheists are lukewarm Catholics?
Salah says
No, Terry. But Muslims are still Muslims because we, Catholics, are not doing enough preaching and living by the teachings of Jesus. We are lukewarm and politically correct, and that’s a sin.
Defending ourselves against Islam is a right and a duty; but bringing the light of Christ to Muslims, atheist, etc. should be our first priority.
Terry Gain says
Salah
Catholics set a good example for 600 years. It wasn’t enough to prevent Muhammad from inventing an evil ideology which he claimed is a religion. Only a Cold War with Islam will stop the Muslim conquest of the west.,
Salah says
As I said, we MUST, by all means, defend ourselves against Islam, and this includes lethal force (war.)
But, as long as we still have the upper hand we MUST allow FULL FREE SPEECH.
Islam must be evaluated and criticized on ALL public MSM without fear of being prosecuted or accused of Islamophobia.
We need to start publicly exposing Muhammad’s life and teachings while, at the same time, showing to the Muslims, atheists, etc. how wonderful and sublime the life and teachings of Jesus are.
BTW, the Quran itself admits that Jesus (Isa) was a SAINT while Muhammad was a SINNER.
http://crossmuslims.blogspot.ca/2011/05/saint-and-sinner.html
boakai ngombu says
Terry, if the Catholics and others were of so little consequence, why is the allah god of islam (unknowable; the best of all deceivers) still trying to exterminate the church?
Malcolm (South Afric) says
The few nations that have taken Islam and immigration to task are Hungry and Poland at the forefront (Catholic) The largest demonstrations that have said Muhammad is not welcomed here as Jesus Christ is our King, have been Catholics in Poland.
The only religious people to fight recently in defending themselves are catholics in Nigeria and Central Africa.
The secular West needs to wake up, it has done nothing but supply arms or weaponizing its Islamic friends.
Mark Swan says
According to a recent study by the Pew Research
Center, “Muslims are projected to be the world’s
fastest-growing major religious group in the decades
ahead” (PewForum.org, April 5, 2017). The study
indicates that births to families which identify as
Muslim are projected to surpass births of those who
identify as Christian, especially in Europe. It also
notes that the number of atheists and religiously
non-affiliated are expected to decrease compared to
both groups, which will reduce the influence of the
nonreligious on the world scene and heighten the
impact of religious views on world events.
Respected scholar Samuel Huntington wrote in his
seminal work The Clash of Civilizations and the
Remaking of World Order that 1,400 years of history
have demonstrated a “stormy relationship” between
the various varieties of “Christianity” and the Muslim
world (p. 209).
Malcolm (South Afric) says
Mark would not consider the figures of Muslim growth rate synonymous with belief in Islam.
Islamic countries take their population as members of Islam. In a non Islamic Country, where I live, muslims do not give a fig leaf, about the faith and the vast majority do not know Koran, as the recite it in Arabic, they do not understand the language, they do not study it, or question it.
Tony says
I sure like the misuse of the English language to confuse the issues. Take the statement below and then think about how it can be “racism” when there is no race involved.
“that opposition to the Muslim migrant inundation is “racism” and “bigotry.”
Muslim is not a race or ethnic group, it is
Mus·lim
ˈməzləm,ˈmo͝ozləm/Submit
noun
1.
a follower of the religion of Islam.
adjective
1.
relating to the Muslims or their religion.
that opposition to the Muslim migrant inundation is “racism” and “bigotry.”
Sentinel says
The fundamental mistake this idiot is making, is that to a Muslim his action is a mockery and joke that they would find offensive and they would only accept his wearing of a head scarf if accompanied by his conversion to Islam.
He has placed his life in jeopardy and I hope he takes care of his personal security for, as long as he is considered a useful idiot he is safe but, fundamentally he has made himself a marked man to most Muslims.
Robert Callow says
Clearly the Roman church is now nothing short of satanic.
Ecosse1314 says
Clearly you are off your napper.
CogitoErgoSum says
When my house becomes infested with flies, I do not burn down my house. I try to get rid of the flies. Yes, my Church has become infested with those who do the bidding of the Lord of the Flies. However, I’m waiting for the exterminator before I burn my Church down (and trying to guard myself from the diseases the flies carry).
Terry Gain says
CES
Just remember to completely submerge the fly in your soup so that you get the antidote as well.
CogitoErgoSum says
🙂
Keys says
Clearly, a callow comment, Robert.
steve says
So, having seen the picture, I presume we can add a ‘P’ for priest to the list of LGBTGQ…P.
eur says
clown.
Dapto says
Can he be genitally mutilated too if he love Islam so much.
larry says
just another mental midget, perverted catholic priest… catholic church, the foundation of ignorance, perversion and greed….
JawsV says
In this photo he resembles Robin Williams.
Chantal says
I guess this priest is part of the pedophilia gang who see nothing wrong with rapes and attacks. Shame on him for his treasonous behaviour.
J Smith says
The leadership of the Catholic Church is as out of touch with the gospel as America’s political leaders are out of touch with the will of the people. If the church fought against pedophilia as much as it opposes national borders, thousands of Europe’s children would not be victims of Muslim perverts, and the victims of mass attacks in Spain, England, and France would still be alive. It is a sad commentary that the leadership of the Catholic Church has more in common with NAMBLA and Muslim animals than the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Gjallarhornet says
This is actually more scary than Black Metal …
I mean – when the priest blesses the invasion of the blood thirsty barbarian hordes …. even Slayer or Venom couldn’t have come up with such an idea.
Eur says
I love black metal….. I hate islam. I love my gay friends… and I hate my Muslim neighbor. I love democracy and free Speech… I hate theocracy and social control. I m not tolerant with intolerants fuck Islam, fuck Ramadan, fuck Alah fuck Mohammed…. and fuck pederast (muslims, catholic priests…) Fuck all of them.
pfwag says
You seem to be a bit obsessed by sex.
Japetto Danatelli says
“Anyone who discriminate against people who follow their faith and hose [sic] to cover their heads, is going against human dignity and the Pentecostal’s spirit”, ~Sedlmeier.
And I say, anyone who speaks so positively of a violent, bigoted religion with political aspirations is not a humanitarian or a true servant of god. He’s got nothing but a Strawman argument here, it’s not really about headscarves and “faith,” it’s about islam’s violent religious doctrines and the bigotry and crime it inspires. The left is never honest about the issue, their argument is perpetually fallacious and on a childish level. I guess we’re supposed to applaud this priest’s willingness to look ridiculous wearing a headscarf, and he certainly does. But all he’s really showing us here is that he’s willing to shill for islam by making a fool of himself. He talks proudly of “human dignity,” which is ironic since islam is a grotesque insult to human dignity with all its inbuilt injustices. And I really doubt this guy has any worthy knowledge of the “Pentecostal Spirit.” Pentecostalism is personally experiencing god via the “holy spirit,” such a person would never overlook the murder, bigotry, and terror of islam by presenting a ridiculous and false argument in its defense. Every reasonably moral person knows what I just said is true. A true man of god is someone like Spencer who does the dirty work of making things better where it matters most. I don’t know if Spencer truly is religious or “spiritual” and frankly I don’t care. All that matters to me is that he’s as honest and moral as the fight allows and that he’s working to make a better world for everyone. To me that’s a true man of god. The best we could say about this priest is that he has a good heart but is ignorant as hell. But when it comes to murder and terror for religion ignorance can be a very, VERY, dangerous thing.
Have a great day everyone!
Proud Kaafir says
This priest is following the pope’s directive. I am being a catholic is unable to solve the puzzle. Should I continue in it when I know that the head of Catholic is a compromised person and he is leading all of us into destruction or should I leave it. I am unable to find where I should draw a line of separation
CogitoErgoSum says
I am Catholic also. The way I look at it is that the Pope is infallible only when he speaks “ex cathedra.” Unless he does that I can point out what I see as errors in what he says. The last time a Pope spoke “ex cathedra” was in 1870 concerning belief in the Immaculate Conception. I am hanging in there because I believe Christ is the head of the Church and He will send the Holy Spirit to guide it always … even when all else seems to be lost. I hope this helps you decide.
boakai ngombu says
AMEN. (i’m not Catholic, but i’m hanging in too.
Carolyne says
No mere human. Including the Pope of Rome, is ever infallible. To believe such nonsense is very naive.
JawsV says
Agree. Only Jesus (God) is infallible.
Carolyne says
I would definitely recommend that you leave it and form a belief which is sensible.
Sam says
Does God put these enablers of evil Islam on earth to teach us that if you do not believe in truth you will be slave to evil?
I am still not understanding the level of ignorance of Islam from these supposedly experts of Christianity.
Jac says
All this idiot needs now is some lipstick.
somehistory says
“The god of this system of things has blinded the minds of the unbelievers so they may not see the glorious good news about the Christ.” (2 Cor 4:4)
“Blind guides is what they are.” (As quoted above the article.)
Almost all of the articles posted on this site that are about a ‘priest” or “clergyman” who says something so stupid…as this guy has done…and puts on the appearance of being a moslim devoted to the beast of islam has a string of comments which include many writing against Christianity.
There are many who claim faith in Christ that recognize the evils of islam. And many of these make informed comments and encourage others to find out for themselves what islam is, what the goals are, the methods for spreading the filthy evil.
However, on threads such as this one, so many who don’t believe in Jesus Christ….which is their right…attack and ridicule the comments of those who do believe and have faith that He will soon return and rid the earth of the beast of islam, and it’s maker, satan the devil, forever.
If all Christians who know about islam and its evil were to quit commenting…as I did for a time…because of these attacks from those who recognize the evil of ilsam but in one way or another equate it with Christianity and a true belief in Jesus and His promises, there would be a lot less encouragement to spread the knowledge around.
So, you atheists don’t believe. That doesn’t make you superior as a person to Christians and Jews any more than being moslim makes one superior to the rest of mankind who are not moslim.
And, you will never destroy Christianity or prove that God and His Son do not exist. Nor can you prove that God and His Son will not keep their promises when THEY get ready to do so.
Jesus said He will return and return He will. And mankind needs Him to rid the earth of this evil called islam along with all other evils.
Neither man nor woman can do this. .If those of you claiming it is up to you to do so really think you can, then why not get busy and do it? islam is ruining the earth. Millions are being murdered, thousand are raped, millions of children are being enslaved by their “parents” to this beast.
So what are you waiting for? Jump in there and stop the evil beast.
Revelation says, “God is bringing to ruin those ruining the earth.” He will do this. Not men, nor women.