Massachusetts: Hamas-linked CAIR official with ties to jihad terror group running as Democrat for Congress

Amatul-Wadud is a “board member for the Massachusetts Council of American-Islamic Relations.” CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror funding case — so named by the Justice Department. CAIR officials have repeatedly refused to denounce Hamas and Hizballah as terrorist groups. Several former CAIR officials have been convicted of various crimes related to jihad terror. CAIR’s cofounder and longtime Board chairman (Omar Ahmad), as well as its chief spokesman (Ibrahim Hooper), have made Islamic supremacist statements about how Islamic law should be imposed in the U.S. (Ahmad denies this, but the original reporter stands by her story.) CAIR chapters frequently distribute pamphlets telling Muslims not to cooperate with law enforcement. CAIR has opposed virtually every anti-terror measure that has been proposed or implemented and has been declared a terror organization by the United Arab Emirates. A CAIR operative recently called for the overthrow of the U.S. government.
Amatul-Wadud, according to the Clarion Project, was as of June 2016 “the general counsel for the Muslims of the Americas, whose spiritual leader is a radical cleric named Sheikh Mubarak Ali Gillani in Pakistan. The organization was previously known as Jamaat ul-Fuqra, when it carried out terrorist attacks in the 1980s and early 1990s. The group is best known for its ‘Islamberg’ headquarters in New York where guerilla training of women has occurred, as seen in this undated footage obtained by the Clarion Project from a law enforcement source. It claims to have 22 “Islamic villages” in 12 states. The Clarion Project identified one such ‘village’ in Texas in 2014. We recently published the heartbreaking testimony of a woman who grew up in these villages in the 1980s.”
“US Rep. Richard Neal, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud make ballot, will square off in Democratic primary,” by Shannon Young, MassLive.com, May 9, 2018 (thanks to Creeping Sharia):
SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and Springfield attorney Tahirah Amatul-Wadud will both officially appear on the September ballot, setting the stage for a primary showdown — the first for Democrats in the 1st Congressional District in six years.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office confirmed Wednesday that Neal and Amatul-Wadud had each been certified for the ballot after turning in more than the 2,000 voter signatures, as well as other documents, needed to take part in the Sept. 4 primary.
Neal, who was first elected to Congress in 1988, had filed at least 2,700 certified signatures with the secretary’s office as of May 8 — the deadline for federal and statewide candidates to submit nomination papers to local election officials for signature certification.
Amatul-Wadud, a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women and board member for the Massachusetts Council of American-Islamic Relations, in turn, had submitted at least 2,300 certified signatures to the secretary’s office as Wednesday, according to a nomination papers receipt shared by her campaign….
jihad3tracker says
My internet browser does not display that MassLive hotlink correctly, so I cannot tell if it is possible for us to leave comments — BUT IF YES, PLEASE TAKE A FEW MINUTES FROM YOUR WEEKEND TO DO SO.
jihad3tracker says
***** TRAITOR JOHN KERRY WAS IN PARIS WITH 3 IRANIAN DIPLOMATS *****
https://gellerreport.com/2018/05/scoop-john-kerry-shadow-meeting-paris-3-iranian-diplomats.html/
Please, EVERYONE, send that web link to your Republican federal and state senators & congresspersons.
Tricia Stuercke says
THANKS AGAIN!
Wellington says
Pure violation of the Logan Act.
Indiana Tom says
Yes, but he will get a Liberal Swamp Thang Free Pass.
jihad3tracker says
ONE MORE LINK TO VISIT FOR OUR “ACTIVIST CONTACTERS” HERE AT JIHAD WATCH —
A resolution has been introduced in Congress by the usual bunch of Leftist Dems to have a day of appreciation for the contributions Muslims have made in the U.S. But 9/11 probably will not be included !
http://barenakedislam.com/2018/05/11/bni-readers-in-america-tell-your-congressional-representatives-not-to-pass-this-ludicrous-resolution-honoring-muslims/
As the writer at Bare Naked Islam suggests, CONTACT YOUR OWN SENATORS OR REPRESENTATIVES and ask them to withhold support for this.
Terry Gain says
Ideologies which forbid apostasy and blasphemy are, per se, evil. Sucking up to an evil ideology is itself evil. Muhammad was a sociopath. No God would have chosen Muhammad as his Messenger. Islam is a false religion.
Janet says
Nailed it!
joanofark06 says
It couldn’t get any clearer than THAT!
Tricia Stuercke says
THANK YOU, FELLOW PATRIOT!
Berengaria says
Amatul-Wadud has the Perfect Resume for a Democrat Politician.
He hates America & was invited here by the “One-World Lobby” to Islamitize the West. His ties to Islamist Terrorism only endears Him to the Democrat Machine.
Amatul-Wadud will go far in that Anti-American, Diverse Mob, called the Democrat Party.
May God Protect us Americans, we are in Deep, Deep Trouble & only Our President Donald Trump stands with us against the Invaders.
TL says
“He”? “His”? “Him”?
Are you a leftist troll posing as a paranoid Islamophobe?
Eur says
IT
Wellington says
That was funny, Eur.
Peter35 says
Well, if wearing a niqab it would indeed be difficult to tell, but with just a hijab it does LOOK, like a female….
Honest Ali says
Infiltrating governments and taking over from within, is the Muslim Brotherhood modus operandi.
So this is totally expected behavior from CAIR, which is a Muslim Brotherhood organization.
The problem is that too many Americans think that the Muslims Brotherhood is a tin foil hat, conspiracy fantasy… when in reality it is a very real conspiracy that has been active since 1928.
Tom says
Anyone who wants to can easily find the MB manifesto on the web. They were exposed years ago and now their manifesto is open for all to see
Older Canadian says
Tom. Problem is I would guess that the mass majority do not know MB even exists. This term is rarely if ever mentioned on MSM.
Janet says
Exactly! Why don’t people get this? Makes me absolutely crazy!
e says
She has a slew of kids of her own, with no evidence of having the permission of her Muslim master to run a law practice and run for office. And with the slew, how could she be working at all, unless getting others to raise them is part of her game plan.
billrla says
9/11 and then Barack Obama. A devastating one-two punch.
Teresa Fowell says
And do not forget that Obama gave millions in
funds to CAIR from our tax dollars that were to go to non profit agencies. CAIR Claims to be a non profit . Obama knew they were terrorists wwhen he did it
Jinn and Tonic says
Source?
I have not been able to find evidence of this.
Mike says
Very well put
mortimer says
The Dems have been in bed with the Muslim Brotherhood since Obummer.
Indiana Tom says
Obonzo was caliphate in chief.
somehistory says
More should have been made of the exposure in 2008 by the trial of the “holyland foundation” in Dallas and the groups’ connection to the mb and how many members were found to be subversive terrorists.
Even then, it was beginning to be to politically incorrect to tell the truth about islam, moslims, their goals and what the mb had said in their own documents discovered by the investigation.
Too few realize the danger…not just to their state…to the laws and esp the freedoms represented by this creature in msolim clothing…which represents tyranny.
Fed-up says
You are absolutely correct. Anybody who doubts the true intentions of Muslims only need to look to Europe and see what’s happening there. Let us be on guard and not let the same thing happen here. Political office is only one of the ways Muslims try to infiltrate and ultimately change our way of life.
Sam says
Here we go! STEALTH JIHAD in action. Please don’t say anything about this as we may sacrifice diversity thing. lets become like wonderful diverse Europe with our peaceful muslims with covered faces.
Sick!
mortimer says
Stealth jihad is the most popular jihad among Muslims. Most Muslims are practicing VERBAL JIHAD by lying and dissembling about the meaning, motive and method of JIHAD.
JIHAD is AGGRESSION to impose discriminatory Sharia law.
jimconch says
The low information voters of MA will probably elect her.
Wellington says
Any Muslim is either 1) clueless that their faith is a mortal enemy of liberty; or 2) not clueless that their faith is a mortal enemy of liberty.
Whichever, this makes ANY Muslim running for public office in America a problem—to put it mildly.
Islam is the GREAT PARASITE where liberty is concerned. It will use freedom to destroy freedom. By now one knows this or should know it. I have become exceedingly tired of those in the West who are not Muslim and still don’t know this. Shame on such people forever, people like Theresa May, Justin Trudeau and Pope Francis I, never mind virtually all Democrats in America and way too many Republicans.
I loathe Islam. As someone who cherishes freedom I can do no other. Might as well have a Neo-Nazi or KKK member running for public office in America as have a Muslim do so.
Islam is an affront to the American Constitution, especially the First and Fourteenth Amendments. One also knows this by now or should know it.
PRCS says
During the respective debate, I do hope she’ll be asked to publicly state which takes precedence:
Islamic law or the lawyers oath she took.
eddie says
what’s the diff. taqia (spelling?)
PRCS says
Gotta get ’em on record.
Teresa Fowell says
I agree. Furthermore, Islam /Muslims should never been allowed into the U.S.A. Everything they stand for goes against our laws and our Constitution.
Indiana Tom says
Hamas-linked CAIR official with ties to jihad terror group running as Democrat for Congress.
No, the CAIR terror group is an integral part of the Dhimmicrap Potty.
Think Red Green.
Z says
For the love of God, don’t vote for this woman
PRCS says
To remedy the sins of a system which has for too long now benefited from white, male Christian privilege–to the detriment of black, female Muslim political candidates–Representative Deal should withdraw from that election race.
Any good democrat would do that.
JayT says
I would imagine the several hundred injured in the Boston Marathon bombing will not be voting for her at the very least. The rest of liberal land over there will likely pretend the bombing never happened and willingly bend their necks on the altar of cultural diversity.
PRCS says
“bend their necks on the altar of cultural diversity”
Well, kinda:
Politicianophobia says
90 plus Muslims are running for the Dems. Geee the Muslim Brotherhood has been saying “Bring down their miserable house from within“ for how many years. Big surprise. How did Hitler happen, I think I understand now.
TL says
The attacks on 9/11 may turn out to be the Beer Hall Putsch of Islam in the USA.
s says
America will go as Europe… one small town after another… towns to poor to fight lawsuits… towns that have been planned settlements for those who seek our destruction….. mayor…state government… federal government .. with no one to stop them….
762x51FMJ says
As all political posts will soon be occupied by only muslims, then all public schools will only teach Islam, followed by mandatory compliance of Islamic law, the banning of all other religions. Then Islam will turn on their Atheist supporters…
Then the death camps will open for business for all that is Dar- Ar-Harb… Islam will become the religion of peace it never was, and destroy itself with sectarian violence from within…. By then the planet will be a burning cinder..
Ahh Islam, what a beauty…
Mike says
And the nice lady is funded by ……
Hope Iran fulfill his promisses and reveals the name of all the politicians who received money to sign the Iran Nuclear Deal under Obama’s unforgetable reign.
Ren says
No muslims are allowed in politics in the West.
Voice of Reason 2018 says
If this woman is part of terrorist organization she should be jailed or deported.
WESTPAC Spy says
Lobby the White House; the administration needs to declare the Muslim Brotherhood and it’s domestic front groups terrorist organizations.
I fully believe that the voters in her district are stupid enough to vote for her. But I want to be able to rub their faces in the fact they voted for a terrorist. Anybody who fronts for terrorists is a terrorist in my book.
Granddaddy says
If she really is a Muslim, then how is it that it’s okay for her to be a congresswoman? It would put her above her husband in authority, and the Quran clearly says that men have authority over women:
“Men have authority over women because Allah has made the one superior to the other.”
Quran 4:34
Also, if she gets elected, watch when she is sworn in. She will surely insist on placing her hand on the Quran, since this absolves her of all oaths:
Allah hath made lawful for you [Muslims] absolution from your oaths, and Allah is your Protector. He is the Knower, the Wise.
Quran 66:2
If a Christian said such things, would you vote for him?
If Jesus said such things, would you follow him?