Massachusetts: Hamas-linked CAIR official with ties to jihad terror group running as Democrat for Congress

Amatul-Wadud is a “board member for the Massachusetts Council of American-Islamic Relations.” CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror funding case — so named by the Justice Department. CAIR officials have repeatedly refused to denounce Hamas and Hizballah as terrorist groups. Several former CAIR officials have been convicted of various crimes related to jihad terror. CAIR’s cofounder and longtime Board chairman (Omar Ahmad), as well as its chief spokesman (Ibrahim Hooper), have made Islamic supremacist statements about how Islamic law should be imposed in the U.S. (Ahmad denies this, but the original reporter stands by her story.) CAIR chapters frequently distribute pamphlets telling Muslims not to cooperate with law enforcement. CAIR has opposed virtually every anti-terror measure that has been proposed or implemented and has been declared a terror organization by the United Arab Emirates. A CAIR operative recently called for the overthrow of the U.S. government.

Amatul-Wadud, according to the Clarion Project, was as of June 2016 “the general counsel for the Muslims of the Americas, whose spiritual leader is a radical cleric named Sheikh Mubarak Ali Gillani in Pakistan. The organization was previously known as Jamaat ul-Fuqra, when it carried out terrorist attacks in the 1980s and early 1990s. The group is best known for its ‘Islamberg’ headquarters in New York where guerilla training of women has occurred, as seen in this undated footage obtained by the Clarion Project from a law enforcement source. It claims to have 22 “Islamic villages” in 12 states. The Clarion Project identified one such ‘village’ in Texas in 2014. We recently published the heartbreaking testimony of a woman who grew up in these villages in the 1980s.”

“US Rep. Richard Neal, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud make ballot, will square off in Democratic primary,” by Shannon Young, MassLive.com, May 9, 2018 (thanks to Creeping Sharia):