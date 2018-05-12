Jihad Watch

Exposing the role that Islamic jihad theology and ideology play in the modern global conflicts

Massachusetts: Hamas-linked CAIR official with ties to jihad terror group running as Democrat for Congress

By 50 Comments

Amatul-Wadud is a “board member for the Massachusetts Council of American-Islamic Relations.” CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror funding case — so named by the Justice Department. CAIR officials have repeatedly refused to denounce Hamas and Hizballah as terrorist groups. Several former CAIR officials have been convicted of various crimes related to jihad terror. CAIR’s cofounder and longtime Board chairman (Omar Ahmad), as well as its chief spokesman (Ibrahim Hooper), have made Islamic supremacist statements about how Islamic law should be imposed in the U.S. (Ahmad denies this, but the original reporter stands by her story.) CAIR chapters frequently distribute pamphlets telling Muslims not to cooperate with law enforcement. CAIR has opposed virtually every anti-terror measure that has been proposed or implemented and has been declared a terror organization by the United Arab Emirates. A CAIR operative recently called for the overthrow of the U.S. government.

Amatul-Wadud, according to the Clarion Project, was as of June 2016 “the general counsel for the Muslims of the Americas, whose spiritual leader is a radical cleric named Sheikh Mubarak Ali Gillani in Pakistan. The organization was previously known as Jamaat ul-Fuqra, when it carried out terrorist attacks in the 1980s and early 1990s. The group is best known for its ‘Islamberg’ headquarters in New York where guerilla training of women has occurred, as seen in this undated footage obtained by the Clarion Project from a law enforcement source. It claims to have 22 “Islamic villages” in 12 states. The Clarion Project identified one such ‘village’ in Texas in 2014. We recently published the heartbreaking testimony of a woman who grew up in these villages in the 1980s.”

“US Rep. Richard Neal, Tahirah Amatul-Wadud make ballot, will square off in Democratic primary,” by Shannon Young, MassLive.com, May 9, 2018 (thanks to Creeping Sharia):

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and Springfield attorney Tahirah Amatul-Wadud will both officially appear on the September ballot, setting the stage for a primary showdown — the first for Democrats in the 1st Congressional District in six years.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office confirmed Wednesday that Neal and Amatul-Wadud had each been certified for the ballot after turning in more than the 2,000 voter signatures, as well as other documents, needed to take part in the Sept. 4 primary.

Neal, who was first elected to Congress in 1988, had filed at least 2,700 certified signatures with the secretary’s office as of May 8 — the deadline for federal and statewide candidates to submit nomination papers to local election officials for signature certification.

Amatul-Wadud, a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women and board member for the Massachusetts Council of American-Islamic Relations, in turn, had submitted at least 2,300 certified signatures to the secretary’s office as Wednesday, according to a nomination papers receipt shared by her campaign….

Comments

  1. My internet browser does not display that MassLive hotlink correctly, so I cannot tell if it is possible for us to leave comments — BUT IF YES, PLEASE TAKE A FEW MINUTES FROM YOUR WEEKEND TO DO SO.

    Reply

  2. Amatul-Wadud has the Perfect Resume for a Democrat Politician.
    He hates America & was invited here by the “One-World Lobby” to Islamitize the West. His ties to Islamist Terrorism only endears Him to the Democrat Machine.
    Amatul-Wadud will go far in that Anti-American, Diverse Mob, called the Democrat Party.
    May God Protect us Americans, we are in Deep, Deep Trouble & only Our President Donald Trump stands with us against the Invaders.

    Reply

  3. Infiltrating governments and taking over from within, is the Muslim Brotherhood modus operandi.

    So this is totally expected behavior from CAIR, which is a Muslim Brotherhood organization.

    The problem is that too many Americans think that the Muslims Brotherhood is a tin foil hat, conspiracy fantasy… when in reality it is a very real conspiracy that has been active since 1928.

    Reply

    • Anyone who wants to can easily find the MB manifesto on the web. They were exposed years ago and now their manifesto is open for all to see

      Reply

      • Tom. Problem is I would guess that the mass majority do not know MB even exists. This term is rarely if ever mentioned on MSM.

        Reply

  4. She has a slew of kids of her own, with no evidence of having the permission of her Muslim master to run a law practice and run for office. And with the slew, how could she be working at all, unless getting others to raise them is part of her game plan.

    Reply

  7. More should have been made of the exposure in 2008 by the trial of the “holyland foundation” in Dallas and the groups’ connection to the mb and how many members were found to be subversive terrorists.

    Even then, it was beginning to be to politically incorrect to tell the truth about islam, moslims, their goals and what the mb had said in their own documents discovered by the investigation.

    Too few realize the danger…not just to their state…to the laws and esp the freedoms represented by this creature in msolim clothing…which represents tyranny.

    Reply

    • You are absolutely correct. Anybody who doubts the true intentions of Muslims only need to look to Europe and see what’s happening there. Let us be on guard and not let the same thing happen here. Political office is only one of the ways Muslims try to infiltrate and ultimately change our way of life.

      Reply

  8. Here we go! STEALTH JIHAD in action. Please don’t say anything about this as we may sacrifice diversity thing. lets become like wonderful diverse Europe with our peaceful muslims with covered faces.

    Sick!

    Reply

    • Stealth jihad is the most popular jihad among Muslims. Most Muslims are practicing VERBAL JIHAD by lying and dissembling about the meaning, motive and method of JIHAD.

      JIHAD is AGGRESSION to impose discriminatory Sharia law.

      Reply

  10. Any Muslim is either 1) clueless that their faith is a mortal enemy of liberty; or 2) not clueless that their faith is a mortal enemy of liberty.

    Whichever, this makes ANY Muslim running for public office in America a problem—to put it mildly.

    Islam is the GREAT PARASITE where liberty is concerned. It will use freedom to destroy freedom. By now one knows this or should know it. I have become exceedingly tired of those in the West who are not Muslim and still don’t know this. Shame on such people forever, people like Theresa May, Justin Trudeau and Pope Francis I, never mind virtually all Democrats in America and way too many Republicans.

    I loathe Islam. As someone who cherishes freedom I can do no other. Might as well have a Neo-Nazi or KKK member running for public office in America as have a Muslim do so.

    Islam is an affront to the American Constitution, especially the First and Fourteenth Amendments. One also knows this by now or should know it.

    Reply

  11. Hamas-linked CAIR official with ties to jihad terror group running as Democrat for Congress.
    No, the CAIR terror group is an integral part of the Dhimmicrap Potty.
    Think Red Green.

    Reply

  13. To remedy the sins of a system which has for too long now benefited from white, male Christian privilege–to the detriment of black, female Muslim political candidates–Representative Deal should withdraw from that election race.

    Any good democrat would do that.

    Reply

  14. I would imagine the several hundred injured in the Boston Marathon bombing will not be voting for her at the very least. The rest of liberal land over there will likely pretend the bombing never happened and willingly bend their necks on the altar of cultural diversity.

    Reply

  15. 90 plus Muslims are running for the Dems. Geee the Muslim Brotherhood has been saying “Bring down their miserable house from within“ for how many years. Big surprise. How did Hitler happen, I think I understand now.

    Reply

  16. America will go as Europe… one small town after another… towns to poor to fight lawsuits… towns that have been planned settlements for those who seek our destruction….. mayor…state government… federal government .. with no one to stop them….

    Reply

  17. As all political posts will soon be occupied by only muslims, then all public schools will only teach Islam, followed by mandatory compliance of Islamic law, the banning of all other religions. Then Islam will turn on their Atheist supporters…
    Then the death camps will open for business for all that is Dar- Ar-Harb… Islam will become the religion of peace it never was, and destroy itself with sectarian violence from within…. By then the planet will be a burning cinder..

    Ahh Islam, what a beauty…

    Reply

  18. And the nice lady is funded by ……

    Hope Iran fulfill his promisses and reveals the name of all the politicians who received money to sign the Iran Nuclear Deal under Obama’s unforgetable reign.

    Reply

  21. Lobby the White House; the administration needs to declare the Muslim Brotherhood and it’s domestic front groups terrorist organizations.

    I fully believe that the voters in her district are stupid enough to vote for her. But I want to be able to rub their faces in the fact they voted for a terrorist. Anybody who fronts for terrorists is a terrorist in my book.

    Reply

  22. If she really is a Muslim, then how is it that it’s okay for her to be a congresswoman? It would put her above her husband in authority, and the Quran clearly says that men have authority over women:

    “Men have authority over women because Allah has made the one superior to the other.”
    Quran 4:34

    Also, if she gets elected, watch when she is sworn in. She will surely insist on placing her hand on the Quran, since this absolves her of all oaths:

    Allah hath made lawful for you [Muslims] absolution from your oaths, and Allah is your Protector. He is the Knower, the Wise.
    Quran 66:2

    If a Christian said such things, would you vote for him?
    If Jesus said such things, would you follow him?

    Reply

